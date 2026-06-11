Highly Anticipated Creepshow Video Game Unveils First Look & Release Window in New Trailer

Way back in 2022, AMC and Dread XP announced a video game adaptation of the popular horror anthology franchise, Creepshow. Since then, we’ve heard next to nothing about the project. That has left horror fans wondering whether Creepshow‘s video game installment would ever come to pass. But at long last, the Creepshow adaptation has re-emerged with a brand-new trailer and, even better, a confirmed release window.

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Creepshow is an anthology horror series, spanning all manner of horror subgenres. The officially licensed video game will embody this same spirit, offering players an episodic video game full of frights. Today’s announcement trailer gives fans a first look at the video game adaptation of Creepshow. DreadXP and AMC have also confirmed that the Creepshow video game will release in August 2026 for PC via Steam. That’s perfect timing to dive into some horror goodness for spooky season.

Creepshow Video Game Resurfaces with New Trailer

Courtesy of PHL, DreadXP, and AMC

The Creepshow video game is being developed by PHL Games and published by Dread XP, in partnership with AMC Global Media. It is the first video game adaptation of Shudder’s Creepshow TV series and will follow a similar, anthology-style format. This will let PHL explore a variety of horror genres from psychological horror to black humor and beyond. The self-contained format will also explore multiple unique gameplay styles, offering a varied buffet for longtime Creepshow fans and newcomers to enjoy. And it’s officially launching this August for PC via Steam.

Though we’ve known a Creepshow video game was in the works for a while, today’s official announcement trailer is our first real look at the project. It’s under a minute long, but still offers an enticing teaser of what’s to come. It shows off the game’s comicbook-inspired art style and a handful of the horror mini-games that await when players step into the Creepshow game this fall. If you’re eager to get a first look at this upcoming horror game, you can check out the brand-new announcement trailer below:

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As you can see, the Creepshow game will pay homage to the franchise’s comicbook-inspired style, which harkens back to the original 1982 film. The game takes its inspiration from Shudder’s TV series, which has aired 4 seasons to date. However, it introduces a new overarching storyline starring main character Danny, who is on the hunt for the truth about his father. This leads him to encounter a mysterious fortune-teller who enjoys telling terrifying tales.

Beyond the premise and this initial teaser, we don’t yet know too much about the game, except that fans should prepare to expect the unexpected. According to DreadXP’s Founder and CEO, Patrick Ewald, the developers have “put a lot of work in to create something that genuinely feels like you are living (or dying) inside a Creepshow episode.” For fans who’ve missed the horrors since the last season aired in 2023, that’s welcome news indeed.

For now, PC is the only confirmed platform. Creepshow will release in August and is available to wishlist on Steam now.

Are you excited to have confirmation that the Creepshow game is still happening? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!