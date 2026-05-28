Nintendo Switch 2 Stealth Releases 1999 Classic

A classic video game from 1999 has been stealth-released on Nintendo Switch 2 after being previously available on Nintendo Switch only. Through backward compatibility, the 27-year-old game has been playable on Switch 2, but now there is a native Switch 2 version. Meanwhile, those with the Nintendo Switch version can upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 version for just $5. That said, this is not the original 1999 version of the game in question, but a recent remaster.

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In 2017, Graphite Lab and Atari released a remaster of Chris Sawyer and Frontier Developments’ 1999 RollerCoaster Tycoon, one of the defining games of the late 1990s and a pioneer in the construction and simulation management genre, called RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic. This remaster came to Nintendo Switch in 2024, and now, two years later, it is coming to Nintendo Switch 2. It is unclear what precisely is different between the two versions to warrant a $5 upgrade fee for those who already own it on the previous Nintendo console. It’s noted there is “enhanced resolution” and Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, but that is all that is mentioned, and while this does indeed make it different and improved, normally paid upgrades come with a little bit more. This may be why it is only $5 rather than the more standard $10 upgrade. Meanwhile, those who don’t have the upgrade path will need to fork over $30 for the Switch 2 game, which is $5 more than it costs on other platforms. While unfortunate, it’s not entirely uncommon for games to be more money on Switch and Switch 2 compared to other platforms.

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Classic But Dormant Series

Beyond re-releases, mobile releases, and experimental stuff, RollerCoaster Tycoon is somewhat dormant, with the last mainline release coming in 2016 in the form of RollerCoaster Tycoon World. And this may be because Frontier Developments has moved on from the Atari series and onto its own, Planet Coaster. The nostalgia attached to the first three mainline games, though, is enough to keep the series somewhat active and relevant through re-releases.

For those who are curious, the original 1999 game boasts an 88 on GameRankings, while the Classic remastered version has a Metacritic range of 81 to 90, with variance depending on the platform.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.