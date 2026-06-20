Nintendo Switch 2 Getting Sega’s Best Game of 2025 Soon

The best game that publisher Sega released in 2025 is finally coming to Nintendo Switch 2 soon. Despite once being at odds with one another, Sega and Nintendo have collaborated plenty of times in recent decades. Outside of direct crossovers in franchises like Super Smash Bros. or Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, Sega has also been a major supporter of Nintendo’s consoles for years, bringing a variety of its biggest games to the GameCube, Wii, and most recently, the Switch. Now, this trend is set to continue soon on Switch 2 with a Sega game that many have been waiting for.

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Announced today, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is now bound for Nintendo Switch 2 consoles. Released in August 2025, Art of Vengeance was the first new entry in the Shinobi franchise in nearly 15 years. It also represented a true return to form for the series, bringing it back to its fast-paced, 2D action roots. While the game had already come to original Switch platforms, in addition to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, those on Switch 2 will now be able to experience it for themselves on September 24th.

As expected, this Switch 2 version of Shinobi: Art of Vengeance will be coming with some new upgrades not found on the Switch iteration. Specifically, Sega will be improving the game’s resolution and performance, which will allow it to play better than ever before on a Nintendo platform. Otherwise, the content of the game should remain the same on Switch 2, although Sega will be releasing a Deluxe Edition that incorporates the post-launch DLC Art of Vengeance has since received.

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Even though Shinobi: Art of Vengeance might not be as big a name as some of Sega’s other titles from 2025, it was by far the best game released by the publisher last year. On Metacritic, Art of Vengeance boasts a hugely impressive average review score of 87/100. This didn’t only make Shinobi: Art of Vengeance the highest-rated game released by Sega in 2025, but it also led to it becoming one of the top-20 wholly new games released last year.

In short, if you own a Nintendo Switch 2 and haven’t already played Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, there’s really no reason for you to pass it up anymore. Not only will it soon be one of Sega’s best games on Switch 2, but it’s also one of the best action titles overall that you can play on the platform.

As mentioned, Shinobi: Art of Vengeance will arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 this fall on September 24th and will retail for $29.99. For those interested in picking it up physically rather than digitally, Sega will be releasing a physical copy of the game as well, although it will come with a Game Key Card rather than an actual Switch 2 cartridge.