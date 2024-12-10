Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Might Offer First Look at the System’s Design

Fans are desperately awaiting information about the next Nintendo console, tentatively referred to as “Switch 2.” Nintendo still hasn’t offered any information about the system’s specs, software, or release date, but fans across the internet think we might have gotten our first look at the console itself, and it comes from one of the most unlikely of places. Third-party product developer Satisfye put out a trailer for a new product called the “Zengrip 2,” which is meant to work with the new Nintendo system. The trailer showed a silhouette of a system that looks a lot like a Nintendo Switch, but has a couple of notable differences that set it apart.

Adding to a lot of the online speculation, Satisfye has now removed the trailer. While the trailer might be gone, screenshots have been preserved and shared on social media. An image of the potential “Switch 2” can be found in the Bluesky post embedded below. Readers should note that the grips on the sides are the Zengrip 2 peripheral that Satisfye was advertising, and not part of the system itself.

⚠️ Cogedlo con pinzas ⚠️Satisfye, fabricante de accesorios, parece haber publicado accidentalmente la que será la sucesora de #NintendoSwitch en el anuncio de su próximo producto, Zengrip 2❌ El trailer ya ha sido eliminado — Un café con Nintendo ☕️ #TheCoffeeAwards✨ (@uncafeconnintendo.bsky.social) 2024-12-10T08:03:57.281Z

At this time, it’s hard to say how much stock fans should put into the image. With how secretive Nintendo has been about the new system, it’s hard to imagine that the company is showing off the console’s design to a small, third-party peripheral manufacturer like Satisfye. Many fans assumed that the design used for the trailer was simply based on a lot of the speculation that has surrounded the system, and that might actually be the case.

A little digging into Satisfye’s social media posts reveals a reply to an article from Gameranx posted to X/Twitter on November 20th. That article was about renders that had been created of the potential new Nintendo system. Satisfye responded to that article saying that the design “looks legit.” Those renders look an awful lot like the silhouette used in the Zengrip 2 trailer. This doesn’t completely debunk the leak, but it’s a little more plausible that Satisfye simply borrowed and tweaked that render, and didn’t have any official knowledge of the design. Obviously that’s a less exciting conclusion to come to, but the timing lines up, and it would make a lot of sense.

At this point, we’re all just going to have to wait for an official reveal from Nintendo, but the good news is that it can’t be much longer. The company confirmed several months ago that a full reveal will happen at some point before Nintendo’s fiscal year ends in March. That leaves us with about a three month window in which we can rest assured that the new system will be unveiled. Traditionally, Nintendo Direct presentations have been held in the month of February. It’s possible we could finally learn some information then!

