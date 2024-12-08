Nintendo Switch Online Adds New Batch of Mario Freebies

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers are frequently treated to freebies that can be claimed for a limited time through the use of Platinum Points. Often, these freebies take the form of exclusive icons for the user’s profile based on older games released on Nintendo systems. This month, Nintendo has selected Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, which was originally released on the Game Boy. Through January 6th, subscribers can get icons featuring characters like Mario, Wario, and some of the game’s enemies for the low cost of 10 points each. Unlike promotions we’ve seen in the past, there are just five profile icons to claim this time.

As is often the case with free profile icons, there is one small catch, which is that players must play the game first. That requirement is still necessary even if you’ve played Super Mario Land 2 on the Game Boy app prior to the current promotion. Thankfully, there’s no real time investment required, as subscribers qualify just by launching the game within the app. You don’t have to clear a level or boss or anything; if you start the software and immediately get out of it, not only are you given access to the icons for the rest of the promotion, but you also get 50 free Platinum Points, which is the exact amount required to get all five icons. Sadly, there are no unique frames or backgrounds this time.

profile icons based on super mario land 2

While playing Super Mario Land 2 is not required to get these icons, it’s not a bad idea for anyone that hasn’t played it! Super Mario Land 2 often ranks among the best games on the original Game Boy, and it feels like a more authentic Mario experience compared to the original Super Mario Land. The game is also an important part of the character’s history, as it served as an introduction to Wario. Wario has become an important supporting character in the Mario franchise since, and it all started in Super Mario Land 2, where he served as the primary antagonist.

In addition to the Mario freebies, there are currently some profile icons based on Earthbound, which will only be available through December 8th at 16:59 PT. Nintendo really rolled out the red carpet for the RPG, with a total of 20 profile icons that can be obtained. Unlike Super Mario Land 2, subscribers don’t have to have played Earthbound to get these icons, so if you already played it on SNES back in the day, or if you just happen to like Ness in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, there are no requirements in place beyond the 10 point cost and a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

