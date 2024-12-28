Nintendo Switch 2 Fixes Issue Everyone Has Had With the Switch

Nintendo Switch 2 leaks have potentially confirmed that the next Nintendo console is going to fix the biggest issue with the current console, the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch 2 leaks have flooded the Internet the last few weeks as the console hits mass production and inches closer to both a reveal and a release.

The leak comes the way of an anonymous Reddit user, which is not usually a source worth paying attention to but they have been verified by both mods on Reddit and more importantly by The Verge. In other words, they are worth paying attention to.

The Nintendo Switch 2 leak reveals a metric ton of details about the console, including word of some changes to the Joy-Cons. Since their reveal, the Joy-Con controllers of the Nintendo Switch have divided Nintendo fans, which is why so many have opted for the Nintendo Switch Pro controller. A successor to this for Nintendo Switch 2 previously leaked, so this option will once again be there for those who don’t like the Joy-Cons. However, those who make use of the Joy-Cons will be happy to know that the issue of stick drift may be fixed.

Stick drift has been a massive issue for the Nintendo Switch that virtually every owner of the console has dealt with. The problem has been so widespread and got so much attention at one point that Nintendo had to announce free repairs. That said, it looks like Nintendo is poised to not repeat this catastrophic failure with the Switch 2.

According to the aforementioned source, the new Joy-Con controllers use the magnetic hall effect joysticks. This means not only should they avoid the deteriorating sensor issues of the current Switch, but should be easier to fix as well.

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt. Even if the information is accurate — which there is no guarantee of — it remains to be seen just how effective this solution will be. All controllers, to an extent, have issues with stick drift, but the Nintendo Switch has been especially plagued by the issue.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this specific Nintendo Switch 2 leak, and considering it has not commented on a single Nintendo Switch 2 leak so far, we do not suspect this will change. If it does though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more Nintendo Switch 2 coverage — including everything from the latest Nintendo Switch 2 official news to the latest unofficial Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks — click here.