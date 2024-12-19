Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Leak Reveals New Buttons and Upgrades

The Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks continue to flood the Internet. The latest involve a potential Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller. This includes word of not just the upgrades compared to the current Nintendo Switch Pro controller, but two mysterious buttons that have been added, which may indicate additional buttons for the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like many previous Nintendo Switch 2 leaks, this new one comes from China, by a forum user claiming to be a worker at a manufacturer that is manufacturing not the Nintendo Switch 2, but the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller.

According to this anonymous user, the shape of the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller is the exact shape of the Nintendo Switch Pro controller. What’s been added though are two buttons on the back of the controller: GL and GR. What these buttons are for, the leaker does not know. It is possible they are just additional buttons for more robust button mapping, but this is just speculation.

The controller is described as black, though all the joysticks and buttons are gray, giving the controller a two-color design. Again, this is very similar to the design of the Nintendo Switch Pro controller.

The last thing noted is there is now a 3.5mm headphone jack, a pretty standard feature for modern video game controllers, but a feature that the current Nintendo Switch Pro controller is missing.

Of course, take all of this information with a grain of salt. This leak is not accompanied by any proof or accompanying media like some previous Nintendo Switch 2 leaks, making its claims all the more dubious. In other words, remember this is not official news, but unofficial intel from an anonymous source. Further, it comes through translations, and sometimes vital meaning and context is lost in translation.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this new potential leak in any capacity. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, including the fact it has yet to comment on any previous Nintendo Switch 2 leak, including bigger and far more notable ones. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly.

For more coverage on the upcoming Nintendo console — including everything from the latest and official Nintendo Switch 2 news to the latest and unofficial Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks — click here.

H/T, Centro Leaks.