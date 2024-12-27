Nintendo Switch 2 Leaks Reveal Return of the OLED’s Best Feature

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been leaking like crazy this month, and that is because it is deep in production, going to be revealed soon, and likely going to release very soon as well. In addition to the leaks there have also been rumors, including word of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch lineup. If these leaks are to be believed, as well as the rumors, then the Nintendo Switch 2 is also set to bring back one of the OLED’s best features.

The Nintendo Switch OLED released four years after the standard Nintendo Switch, in 2021, bringing a few upgrades. Its primary selling point was right in the name: its OLED screen. It offered more upgrades than this though. For example, it came with a much improved stand.

The built-in stand for the standard Nintendo Switch is a flimsy piece of support that doesn’t run the full length of the console like the much more robust Nintendo Switch OLED stand does. And all leaks and rumors so far about the Nintendo Switch 2 suggest it’s stand will not quite be the same as the OLED stand, but it will also run the length of the console, or at least most of it. This should provide more support while using the stand.

There’s no confirmation the Nintendo Switch 2 even has a stand, let alone one more similar in design than the Switch OLED than the standard Switch. In other words, take everything here with a grain of salt.

This is of course the beauty of a successor console though. Rather than creating something brand new from scratch, which Nintendo sometimes does, it can refine. Many of the shortcomings of the current Switch look poised to be remedied with the release of the Nintendo Switch 2. For example, leaks have also seemingly confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 won’t just have a USB-C port on top like the Nintendo Switch, but also on the bottom, which the current Switch doesn’t have. This addition will go a long way while using the console in handheld mode and in tabletop mode.

With handheld mode and docked mode preferred, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Nintendo decide against investing in a good stand for the console as tabletop mode surely gets minimal use. However, if the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be backward compatible with the current Switch, which it is going to, then it will need to continue to support tabletop mode.

