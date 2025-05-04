Nintendo Switch Missing Feature Reportedly Coming With Switch 2

A feature that has been sorely missing from the Nintendo Switch is reportedly finally being implemented by Nintendo, but not on the current console, but the Nintendo Switch 2. Those interested in the feature will thus need to upgrade from their Switch, their Switch Lite, or their Switch OLED to the Switch 2, an upgrade that will cost $450. That said, this is assuming the new report is true.

According to the new report, Nintendo is working on adding themes to the Nintendo Switch 2. The report claims the feature should be available from Nintendo Switch firmware update 2.0, however, it may not be added until 2.1 or 2.2. The report claims Nintendo plans to offer both free themes as well as paid themes. However, it sounds like the former will be limited to Nintendo Switch Online and the use of Platinum Points and the use of Quests. That said, those without a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be able to get themes for their console, but they will require a payment on the Nintendo eShop.

This is different than how Xbox Series X has handled themes so far this generation. On Xbox Series X, all themes are free. However, it is not too disimilar to how PS4 approached themes. However, its free themes were not limited to PS Plus, which would be one key difference.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt because the source is one without a track record to bolster their claims. More specifically, the new report comes the way of the Switch 2 Stock X page. And so far, it has not been bolstered by any other insider or leaker claiming to know anything similar.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this rumor in any capacity. We do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.