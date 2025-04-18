Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Unlikely for Amazon, Here’s Why

Nintendo and Amazon have seemingly had a rocky relationship over the past few years, and it seems that as a result of this, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be skipping pre-orders through Amazon. With Nintendo’s official announcement of pre-orders beginning on April 24th and the console’s price remaining the same, most retailers are listing the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, except for Amazon. GameStop, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart all offer the ability to pre-order the console. Many gamers use Amazon for pre-orders and purchasing, but this will not be an option for Nintendo’s next console. No one truly knows why this beef exists between Nintendo and Amazon, but there are several theories.

This apparent dispute between Nintendo and Amazon seems to have begun in 2023, with new games for the Nintendo Switch and pre-orders being delisted. This has expanded since then, and as a result, the Nintendo Switch 2 cannot be pre-ordered through Amazon. The announced games, like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza are also not listed.

One of the leading theories is how often Amazon breaks street dates. Numerous gamers have received pre-ordered products days and sometimes weeks earlier than the release date. Nintendo is very strict about this and likely didn’t appreciate Amazon’s lack of respect for ensuring street dates.

Another theory suggests Amazon intentionally tries to drive prices down and Nintendo either didn’t budge on its price, forcing Amazon to drop them, or Nintendo did not like this treatment and pulled its product itself, but that’s just speculation from those who’ve kept up with this saga.

We will likely never get confirmation of what this dispute is, but it remains clear that Amazon is not the place for the Nintendo Switch 2. Other retailers or directly through Nintendo will be the way to go. Best Buy has announced a midnight release which will let fans get the console early.