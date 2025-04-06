Donkey Kong Bananza Leak Reveals Surprise Character Appearance

Donkey Kong Bananza made headlines during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, but a recently leaked image has the game even more in the attention of gamers. While being the first 3D Donkey Kong game since Rare’s Donkey Kong 64, Nintendo Korea’s image has revealed a secret character that has big implications for the game’s story. Donkey Kong is the protagonist of the game along with his companion Odd Rock, a purple rock creature. However, the leaked image may have just revealed that the purple rock creature is actually Pauline, baby Pauline, or even Pauline’s daughter in Donkey Kong Bananza.

The leak in question comes from Nintendo Korea and shows a young female character with an uncanny resemblance to Pauline riding on Donkey Kong’s back. On her wrist is a bracelet comprised of the same material as Donkey Kong Bananza’s companion, Odd Rock.

Now, Nintendo has never been one to canonize its lore. It’s an ongoing question of whether Donkey Kong is Donkey Kong or the younger version of Cranky Kong. However, the inclusion of this Pauline-like character brings into question Donkey Kong Bananza’s story, and fans have already begun speculating.

The leading theory is players will have to rescue Pauline in Donkey Kong Bananza, believing her to be transformed into Odd Rock. The fact Odd Rock speaks in English rather than gibberish supports this as well. Some believe it may be a relative of Pauline instead, as Pauline celebrating Donkey Kong’s defeat by Mario makes it hard to believe she would aid him in a standalone game.

Many are suggesting this is a prequel to Super Mario Odyssey, with the female character being a young version of Pauline. This may lead her to create New Donk City, obviously named after Donkey Kong, and explain her role as his companion here. However, it does bring into question some of Super Mario Odyssey’s lore.

Pauline was first seen in the 1981 Donkey Kong where she appeared as a damsel in distress and Mario’s love interest. With her origins and backstory so tied to Donkey Kong, it’s no surprise to see her appear in Donkey Kong Bananza.

Pauline has recently returned to the spotlight, having a major part in Super Mario Odyssey. Fans have also seen her added as a character in Mario Kart Tour and the upcoming Mario Kart World. Pauline is, after all, the original leading lady for Mario, so her current prominence explains why she would appear in Donkey Kong Bananza.

Donkey Kong Bananza features the reimagined look of Donkey Kong, designed after his appearance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and incorporates a new style of gameplay centered around destructible terrain and environments. The game is set to be released on July 17th for the Nintendo Switch 2 and is priced at $69.99.