Nintendo Confirms Switch 2 Pre-Order Date & Price Details for U.S.

The Nintendo Switch 2 went up for preorder for much of the world on April 9th, but customers in the U.S. had to watch and wait. Nintendo paused pre-orders in the region while working through details for newly announced U.S. tariffs on a variety of countries, many of which have now been paused. This led many to fear a price increase along with the preorder delay for the U.S. Now, however, Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 price will not increase for U.S. customers, staying at the previously announced $449.99. The company also confirmed when fans in the U.S. can preorder.

Starting on April 24th, Nintendo fans in the U.S. can preorder the Nintendo Switch 2 from their preferred retailers. The Switch 2 itself will remain the previously announced price, as will the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle, which retails for $499.99. However, not every price will be unchanged. Nintendo will be increasing the price of accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2, so some aspects of Switch 2 ownership will indeed be pricier thanks to current market conditions.

Along with confirming the price and preorder date for the Switch 2, Nintendo also released an update list of MSRP prices for several items arriving alongside the new console. This includes prices for the big Nintendo games launching for Switch 2. Despite ongoing cries from customers to “drop the price,” Mario Kart World remains set at $79.99, while Donkey Kong Bonanza retails for $69.99.

New Details about Nintendo Switch 2 Accessory Prices

The pro controller for the Nintendo switch 2

Here is the list of Switch 2 accessory prices, many of which have been adjusted from previously announced prices.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – $84.99

Joy-Con 2 Pair – $94.99

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip – $39.99

Joy-Con 2 Strap – $13.99

Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set – $24.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera – $54.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set – $119.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector – $39.99

Nintendo Switch 2 All-in-One Carrying Case – $84.99

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter – $24.99

Samsung microSD Express Card – 256 GB for Nintendo Switch 2 – $59.99

Although seeing the price of accessories increase isn’t ideal, it will likely be comforting for many Nintendo fans to see that the Switch 2 itself will remain at its originally announced price.