Every Mario Kart World Character Confirmed (So Far)

Mario Kart World features the largest cast of characters in the series yet, bringing back old characters and adding new ones. Nintendo has even added obscure enemies and forgotten characters that seemingly had no chance of making it in a Mario Kart game. So far, we have seen 40 characters in Mario Kart World, giving fans plenty to choose from when the game launches beside the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th. Additionally, unique costumes and outfits have been spotted, further allowing players to customize their characters in Mario Kart World and race in style. While not every character is returning, the new ones give plenty of options to choose from.

So far, we have counted 39 characters in Mario Kart World. Combining this with the open world, Knockout Tour battle royale mode, and free roam, Nintendo is aiming to make this the biggest and best Mario Kart game yet for Nintendo Switch 2. That said, here are all characters confirmed for Mario Kart World.

Mario Kart World‘s Returning Characters

Mario

Luigi

Peach

Daisy

Bowser

Donkey Kong

Yoshi

Toad

Toadette

Rosalina

Pauline

Baby Mario

Baby Luigi

Baby Peach

Baby Daisy

Baby Rosalina

Bowser Jr.

Wario

Waluigi

Birdo

Shy Guy

Koopa

Lakitu

King Boo

Dry Bones

Mario Kart World‘s New Characters

Moo-Moo (Cow)

Chargin’ Chuck

Monty Mole

Goomba

Pokey

Crabber

Stingby (Bee)

Spike

Penguin

Fish Bone

Cataquack

Pianta

Peepa

Dolphin

Snowman

Some characters present in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe were notably absent, which isn’t too surprising. Some of the missing characters are DLC characters in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or crossover characters from different series. Additionally, many character variants are absent as well in Mario Kart World. However, just because they weren’t seen in the full trailer doesn’t mean they won’t appear. Nintendo may be holding back some characters or may add more in future DLCs.

Mario Kart World‘s Missing Characters

Miis

Diddy Kong

Funky Kong

Petey Piranha

Lemmy

Larry

Morton

Wendy

Ludwig

Iggy

Roy

Kamek

Wiggler

Metal Mario

Rose gold peach

Peachette

Link

Inkling Boy

Inkling Girl

Villager Boy

Villager Girl

Isabelle

Regardless of these characters’ absence, this roster is the most robust yet, featuring numerous Mario characters pulled from the depths of the series. With the increased racer count per race, it makes sense that Nintendo has greatly increased the number of available characters.