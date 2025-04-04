Nintendo Delays Switch 2 Preorders for the U.S. Due to Tariffs

Nintendo fans worldwide are eager to get their hands on the Nintendo Switch 2, with preorders set to begin on April 9th. However, gamers located in the United States got bad news this morning, as Nintendo confirmed its new console will not be available to preorder as initially planned. This is due to the latest wave of tariff announcements released by President Trump on April 3rd, which have already impacted gamers through changes to PSA grading for trading cards. Now, Nintendo is pushing back preorders for the Switch 2 in the U.S. until the impact of the tariffs becomes clearer.

The official statement from Nintendo PR is as follows:

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.”

This delay is slated to impact U.S. consumers only, and it appears that preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 in other countries will open on April 9th as planned. As of now, the Nintendo Store in the US does still have the option for players to register interest in buying the console directly from the eShop, but it is not currently clear when those invitations will be available due to the delay.

This story is developing and may be updated as additional details become available.