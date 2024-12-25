Nintendo Switch 2 Rumor Teases Reveal Date (And It’s VERY Soon)

The latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumor to hit the internet has potentially revealed the date on which Nintendo will formally announce the console. Coming into 2024, many Nintendo fans expected that the successor to the Switch would be unveiled at some point in the year. Instead, 2024 has now essentially come and gone without anything other than a broad confirmation that a new mode of the Switch is in the works. Fortunately, for those who want to see the Switch 2 revealed sooner rather than later, it sounds like we won’t have to wait much longer.

Coming by way of a leaker on the Chinese website Weibo, a new countdown has started that seems to be in relation to the Nintendo Switch 2. This countdown specifically began on December 21st and will come to an end on January 8, 2025. The implication here is that January 8th might be the date when Nintendo will finally announce the Switch 2 to the public.

While this might seem like an odd rumor to put too much stock in, the reason that it could be valid is because of this leaker’s track record. Back in June 2024, said leaker accurately shared Nintendo’s entire Direct presentation in advance of it hitting the internet. As such, it seems clear that this leaker has some connections to Nintendo and could be privy to what the company plans to do with its Switch 2 reveal.

At the time of this writing, the one thing we know for sure is that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed before March 2025 comes to a close. Nintendo has continued to state this multiple times throughout 2024 and has said that it will show off the hardware before its current fiscal year wraps up. As such, even if this January 8th date that is being rumored doesn’t pan out, its announcement likely won’t be a whole lot later.

For now, we still know nothing officially about the Nintendo Switch 2. Not only has Nintendo not even confirmed that the “Switch 2” is the official name of the console, but a release window or details of what games might be coming to the platform have yet to be given. If another recent rumor pans out, though, it sounds like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond might also be targeting a native release on Nintendo Switch 2.

