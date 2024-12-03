Nintendo Switch 2 Rumor Reveals the Console’s Price and Release

A new Nintendo Switch 2 rumor has hit the internet and has provided us with perhaps our best information yet on the price and release date of the upcoming console. Throughout the entirety of 2024, questions have never ceased when it comes to the successor to the Nintendo Switch. To this point, Nintendo itself has only confirmed that it does have a new console in the works that it will reveal at some point before the end of March 2025. Other than this, nothing else related to the hardware’s eventual cost or arrival date have yet to be provided. Luckily, if new information that has appeared ends up being accurate, eager Nintendo fans might have a better idea of what to expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally reported by Nintenduo, it has been claimed that Nintendo is targeting a release for the Switch 2 at some point in the summer of 2025. This information is said to come from developers at six different studios that are working on games that will come to the Nintendo Switch 2. A more specified release date between June 2025 and July 2025 was mentioned in the report as Nintendo is said to be ramping up its production of the Switch successor in the months ahead to prepare for launch.

Not long after this report came about, Nintendo leaker “Samus Hunter” took to social media and said that this release window for the Switch 2 is similar to what they have heard about the hardware. The insider also added more details regarding the price of the Switch 2 and said that Nintendo is “aiming” for a cost between $399 and $449. In all likelihood, the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 will end up varying from region to region, though, which means that this amount could greatly differ depending on where one lives.

Per usual, it’s important to stress that you take everything outlined here with a major grain of salt. Nintendo Switch 2 rumors have been a dime a dozen over the course of this year and as such, it’s difficult to know what exactly is true about the forthcoming console. Still, as mentioned before, it’s a guarantee that Nintendo will show off the Switch 2 before March comes to a close. As such, we’ll have official details on the next console from Nintendo before long.