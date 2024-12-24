Metroid Prime 4 Rumor Teases Release on Nintendo Switch 2

A new rumor has indicated that the upcoming Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be released for Nintendo’s yet-to-be-revealed Switch 2 console. Earlier this year, Nintendo finally showed off Metroid Prime 4 for the first time following its announcement seven years prior in 2017. At the conclusion of this trailer, it was said that the game would be launching in 2025 for Nintendo Switch platforms. Now, if a new rumor ends up being accurate, it seems that Nintendo could also bring the next Metroid Prime game to its Switch successor as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rumor in question comes by way of a Nintendo insider that goes by Samus Hunter, who has had a strong track record as of late. In a post on X, Samus Hunter dropped a big hint about Metroid Prime 4 being a launch title for Switch 2. Further specifics on this release weren’t provided, but it was also claimed that a remaster of Metroid Prime 2: Echoes would also be coming to the original Switch in advance of MP4’s arrival.

In all likelihood, if Metroid Prime 4 is indeed a native release for Nintendo Switch 2, this shouldn’t prevent the game from also being available on the original Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has had plenty of cross-generation games in the past, and given its ongoing commitment to bring MP4 to Switch, it’s a near-guarantee that a launch on Switch 2 wouldn’t undo its plans to release for the current console.

Still, even if this is true, we’re left in the dark for the moment when it comes to Metroid Prime 4’s release date. While a 2025 has been committed to by Nintendo, a more defined date or window within this coming year has yet to be shared. Given that Nintendo tends to hold a new Direct annually in February, though, there’s a good chance that we’ll learn more about Metroid Prime 4 at that time. And if a formal Switch 2 reveal event happens even earlier, as new rumors have suggested, it’s quite probable that Metroid Prime 4 will be shown off again during this presentation.