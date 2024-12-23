Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Lineup Teased by Insider (And It’s Bigger Than Switch)

Nintendo Switch 2 games are going to be more plentiful at release compared to the current Nintendo Switch. When the Nintendo Switch released back in 2017, it did so alongside one of the best launch lineups in gaming history. This is because the launch lineup included one of the greatest games of all time: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. And this carried the lineup because beyond the Zelda game there wasn’t much of supreme consequence. There was 1-2-Switch, Super Bomberman R, and seven other games all of which didn’t quite move the needle. It was a tiny launch lineup. In fact, it was a pretty lousy launch line up without The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. When there is one of the greatest games of all time to play though, this doesn’t really matter.

According to a new tease from a well-known Nintendo insider, the Nintendo Switch 2 launch lineup is going to be similar to the launch lineup of the Nintendo Switch, however, it will be bigger because of more third-party games. In other words, it sounds like the output from Nintendo at the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 will be the same as it was with the Switch, but overall the lineup will be bigger because more partners will have games right at release, something the current Switch did not have at all.

This isn’t too surprising. The Nintendo Switch is on path to be the best-selling video game console of all time. No one thought the PS2 could be dethroned, and no one especially thought the Switch was going to do this back in 2017 when it released. When the Nintendo Switch released, it was on the back of the catastrophic commercial failure that was the Wii U. Naturally, third-party developers and publishers were hesitant to invest in the Nintendo Switch, though this quickly changed once it started selling like hotcakes. And it appears third-parties anticipate the Nintendo Switch 2 to repeat this, and thus will be more present at the launch of the console.

The source of all this scuttlebutt is Samus Hunter, who has proven reliable as a source on all things Nintendo in the past. For example, they broke back in October that Xenoblade Chronicles X was getting a Nintendo Switch release a day before it was officially announced. Despite this, the information should still be taken with a grain of salt, especially in the absence of specifics.

Not only is there no mention of what games exactly, but there is no mention of when the Nintendo Switch 2 release date is. Previously though, the same source has hinted a new Mario Kart game will not be ready for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. However, a remake of one of the best PS1 games may be. Beyond Samus Hunter, there has also been widespread reporting that a new 3D Mario game will be the equivalent to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at the Switch 2 launch.

For more coverage on the upcoming Nintendo console — including everything between the latest official Nintendo Switch 2 news to the latest unofficial Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks — click here.