New Nintendo Switch 2 Specs Detailed in Leak

A new leak associated with the much-rumored Nintendo Switch 2 has shed additional light on the specs that may be featured in Nintendo's next console. At this point in time, Nintendo itself hasn't formally revealed that it's working on a new successor to the Switch, but the writing is on the wall when it comes to the end of the console's life cycle. Whether or not Nintendo announces its next hardware before 2023 comes to a close remains to be seen, but whenever such a reveal does happen, it now seems like we have a better idea of what to expect.

Highlighted in a new report from The Verge, a handful of leaked emails stemming from video game publisher Activision have painted a better picture of the Switch 2 and its specs. Based on correspondence between Activision CEO Bobby Kotick and the company's SVP of platform strategy, Christopher Schakenberg, the Switch 2 is said to have "closer alignment" to the hardware of Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One. When it comes to how those within Activision would know this, the publisher was supposedly briefed by Nintendo on the Switch 2 at the end of 2022. As for how these emails leaked in the first place, they came about as part of the recent case between Microsoft and the FTC that involved Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard, although many of the specifics have been redacted.

Even though this might not sound all that impressive, for the Switch 2 to potentially feature similar power compared to what's seen with PS4 and Xbox One would be quite a jump. Currently, the existing model of the Switch is more equal in its capabilities to the PS3 and Xbox 360, which has only limited the console even further as time has gone on. Given that a variety of game developers keep making games for PS4 and Xbox One at the present time, it's clear that the Switch 2 would be able to do a whole lot more in terms of visuals and performance for its titles.

Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Speculation

(Photo: Nintendo)

Based on reports that have been shared in the past, Nintendo is currently aiming to release Switch 2 at some point in 2024. Specifically, the second half of next year is said to be when Nintendo is looking to let loose its next hardware, which makes quite a bit of sense given the publisher's upcoming slate of releases. In addition to games like Super Mario RPG, WarioWare: Move It, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder all launching this fall, Nintendo has only outlined a handful of projects such as Princess Peach: Showtime, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD for launch in 2024.

Given the number of rumors that continue to swirl in association with the Switch 2, it seems feasible that Nintendo could look to finally reveal official details about its next hardware in the coming months. Whenever such an announcement does come about, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com with all of the latest info.