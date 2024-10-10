Nintendo Switch 2 Insider Gives Update on Reveal Date

A new update from a Nintendo insider has given Nintendo fans hope that the Nintendo Switch 2 will still be revealed this month. The latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumor is like many before it, offering insight about when Nintendo could reveal its new console. Based on previous teases from Nintendo, and a plethora of rumors and leaks, this new Nintendo console will be a new Nintendo Switch, or, more specifically, a successor to the Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. The big questions are when will the console be revealed and when will it be released? The latest rumor about the Nintendo Switch 2 offers minimal insight into when the console will release, but it does touch upon the reveal of the machine.

Yesterday, Nintendo announced a new $100 alarm clock called the Alarmo. After this happened, a couple of sources came out and claimed the October hardware reveal they heard about must have been this alarm clock, and not the Nintendo Switch 2, dashing any hopes the Switch 2 would be revealed this month. According to one source though, the Alarmo is not what they heard about through the grapevine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, NateTheHate, a well-known Nintendo source, recently clarified that what they have been hearing about is not the new Nintendo alarm clock.

“Based on the contents of the trailer and details I was sent (assuming it was credible/real info)… no, this was not it,” said the leaker. “Once I’m able to verify it as legit/false, I’ll share the specifics I was given and allow people the opportunity to understand what I was waiting to see be shown in a game trailer.”

This is in regard to a previous claim made by the insider, back in August, about a mysterious Nintendo Switch 2 game trailer.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the update, which is a little bit hesitant to make any strong commitment. For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. So far, the vast majority of those speaking in alleged details about the Switch 2 have been wrong, and Nate the Hate has been no exception.

For what it is worth, Nate the Hate is not saying the Switch 2 will be revealed this month, but is simply pointing out the media they have obtained, tied to the reveal of the console, is not anything related to the Alarmo. Of course, if there are Nintendo Switch 2 game trailers been circulated among leakers, it would suggest a Switch 2 reveal is sooner rather than later, but this is just speculation.

For more Nintendo Switch 2 speculation — and all other types of unofficial news, as well as official news, about the machine — click here.