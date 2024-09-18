Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals First Look at New Console

We may have gotten our first look at the successor to Nintendo Switch. Images of the new system have apparently leaked on Reddit thanks to a factory worker in China. The design looks very close to the current Switch model, but there are some notable differences, including magnetic Joy-Cons, a microphone, and a bigger screen. As is always the case, we don't know how reliable this leak is, so readers should take it with a grain of salt. That said, Video Games Chronicle is reporting that the design lines up with what Nintendo's partners have been told to expect.

The alleged leaked images of Nintendo Switch 2 can be found in the Tweet from @Stealth embedded below.

According to Chinese sources, factory prototype imagines of Switch 2 have leaked.



I'd take this with a massive grain of salt.https://t.co/XnHfjlq5QC pic.twitter.com/hhrFhLzmab — Stealth (@Stealth40k) September 18, 2024

Prior to the Switch reveal, there were a lot of fake images bouncing around, so fans shouldn't be too surprised if this does get debunked. However, if this truly is the new console's design, it's striking that it looks so close to the current Nintendo Switch. On one hand, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" is a cliche for a reason. Switch has been a ridiculously strong seller for Nintendo, and the company is looking to transition existing owners to the new console with little difficulty. Making it close to the original would make a lot of sense in that regard. However, that could cause some confusion among casual users, which is a situation Nintendo has been looking to avoid.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting an announcement for Nintendo's new console over the last few weeks. Rumors have suggested that a full reveal will happen in the month of September, but nothing has been confirmed on Nintendo's end. If this leaked design is legitimate, it could speed up Nintendo's time table, and we could get some kind of announcement very soon.

Hopefully Nintendo can put all of these rumors to bed at some point this month! It's been more than seven years since Switch was released, and while hardware and software continue to sell, fans are clearly eager for Nintendo's next console era to begin. We've gotten all kinds of rumors about pricing, features, and software, but it would be nice to finally have some concrete information!

