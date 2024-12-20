New Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals Surprise for Wii Fans

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak has surfaced online and it features a surprise for Wii fans. The last few weeks Nintendo Switch 2 leaks have begun to pour online ahead of the rumored reveal of the next Nintendo console, expected to happen in early 2025 based on the latest rumors. When the console releases, Nintendo fans will supposedly have three variants to choose from. There will also be accessories to choose from as well, including a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. Meanwhile, it also looks there will be the return of an accessory Nintendo fans have not seen since the Wii era.

More specifically, a recent Nintendo Switch 2 accessories leak has seemingly revealed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will launch with a steering wheel accessory for racing games. This is presumably going to be marketed with a new Mario Kart game, which is rumored to release next year, but not at the release of the Nintendo Switch 2. To this end, if this rumor is true, it may actually suggest this accessory will not be available at the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 steering wheel accessory leak can be seen here. Its design is a familiar one for any Nintendo fan who owned a very similar accessory on the Wii. Just like the Nintendo Wii steering wheel accessory, the Nintendo Switch 2 steering wheel accessory features the Joy-Con placed at the center of a plastic steering wheel shell. On Wii, the same thing was done but with the Wii Remote.

Now it is unclear if this is a completely third-party accessory being planned or if it’s been authorized by Nintendo. It is presumably the latter as Nintendo and its official partners are the only ones with familiarity with the Nintendo Switch 2 design.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this leak and the speculation it has created. So far, Nintendo has not commented on a single Nintendo Switch 2 leak, so we do not suspect this will change with this particular, and fairly minor, leak. If it does though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

