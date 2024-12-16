Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals 3 Different Options to Choose From

A new Nintendo Switch 2 leak has revealed Nintendo fans will have three different options to choose from at launch, not because there will be three different models but because there will be three different color schemes. The new rumor comes from a random, anonymous source on the Nintendo Switch 2 Reddit page, but this source has been verified by the mods of the page who claim the anonymous leaker has provided “evidence” behind the scenes.

According to the mysterious leaker, the console at launch will have two different color schemes plus a game-related theme. What this game-related theme will be, the leaker does not divulge, but it will presumably be for the biggest, or one of the bigger launch games. To this end, we would not be surprised if it was for the rumored new 3D Mario game or the rumored Mario Kart 9.

In addition to this special console, Nintendo fans will also be able to pick up the Nintendo Switch 2 in a grey color, with black buttons, which is similar to the launch Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, there will also be a white option similar to the Nintendo Switch OLED.

If these are the three options, the white and grey will presumably be manufactured at a much higher clip, and thus will presumably be easier to get at launch. Of the two, the white will likely be more popular. To this end, we suspect the grey one will be the easiest to get your hands on at launch.

If the Nintendo Switch 2 is anything like the first Switch, it will not be easy to get a hold at launch or in the months following. It took quite some time before the Nintendo Switch was easily accessible. And this was also the case more recently with the Xbox Series X and PS5, the latter especially. In fact, the PS5 was hard to find for almost two years after its release.

All of that said, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt. This new information is just a rumor. In other words, this is not official information. To this end, Nintendo has not commented on this information in any capacity. We do not suspect this will change, for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

