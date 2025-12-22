Nintendo Switch 2’s Best Bundle Gets Discontinued

The best bundle for the Nintendo Switch 2 is reportedly being discontinued. Earlier this year, Nintendo released a console in arguably one of the toughest times to release one. PlayStation and Xbox have been raising prices this year and Nintendo had the misfortune of launching right when this really began. The company even announced its price for the Nintendo Switch 2 just prior to President Donald Trump’s new tariffs being revealed, causing Nintendo to re-evaluate its plans. Although things mostly shook out just fine, some were surprised to see the Nintendo Switch 2 was quite a bit more expensive than its predecessor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Switch 2 ended up costing $450, a $150 increase over the previous console. On top of that, accessories were also priced quite high, and select games like Mario Kart World cost a whopping $79.99, something we’d never seen before on a standard version of a video game. It caused some concern among fans that other publishers would start charging $80 as well and while Xbox made an attempt to do so, it backfired and seemingly scared others from trying it as well.

Nintendo Switch 2’s Mario Kart World Bundle Gets Discontinued

Amidst all of this, Nintendo offered a pretty good deal: players could buy a Nintendo Switch 2 with a bundled-in copy of Mario Kart World for $499.99. This meant you basically saved $30 off the game, something most people who are buying a Switch 2 were going to get regardless. Mario Kart is a system seller, and Mario Kart World was by far and away the biggest, most notable launch game for the new console. The bundle has stayed on shelves throughout the year, particularly during the holiday season. However, it will be going away quite soon.

According to a memo sent out to GameStop stores (via Nintendeal), the Mario Kart World Nintendo Switch 2 bundle has been discontinued. Any future stock will be the base console, priced at $449.99. However, the existing stock for the bundle will continue to be sold, so if you have been waiting, now is the perfect time to jump on this. Best Buy even has this Nintendo Switch 2 discounted to $449.99, so you can get the game at no extra cost whatsoever. It’s a great deal and will make for a solid last-minute Christmas gift if you can snag one.

CONFIRMED: the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle has officially ended production according to an internal GameStop memo



"This bundle SKU has now reached end of lifecycle, and additional units will no longer be produced. Future replenishment of Nintendo Switch 2 will be the base… pic.twitter.com/RYTgQvbUaQ — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) December 21, 2025

Did you manage to get your hands on this Switch 2 bundle? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

