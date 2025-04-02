Nintendo Switch 2 Price Revealed

Nintendo has confirmed the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 and it’s right around where you’d expect for a new handheld console in 2025. Nintendo Switch is one of the most successful pieces of gaming hardware ever released and it will likely hold that title for years to come unless the Switch 2 blows things out of the water. Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the most anticipated consoles ever given the nearly ten year gap between the first one and the second one. There have been rumors regarding what the Nintendo Switch 2 would be, how much it would cost, and just how powerful it would be.

Nintendo typically innovates in a big way with its consoles, meaning it’s rare you get a direct follow-up outside of its handhelds like Gameboy and Nintendo DS. However, Switch is technically just as much of a handheld as it is a console. During the Direct, it was confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will release on June 5th, but the release date initially lacked any kind of pricing information. After the end of the Direct, it was quietly confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $449.99 without any bundles. Pre-orders will begin on April 9th in the U.S. Players will be able to pick up a number of third party games like Split Fiction and Hitman on alongside the newly announced Mario Kart World on release day.

This is a pretty steep increase from the Switch 1’s $299 price point which made it an incredibly affordable piece of hardware. However, it also meant players weren’t able to take full advantage of some current gen games. While some developers were able to get their games on the hardware and make it work, there were a number of games that were left out from the console. The Switch 2 is expected to be a much more powerful and advanced console with a lot of cool features, so hopefully, it can justify its pricing in the long term. Upcoming games like Project 007 and Borderlands 4 will also come to Nintendo Switch 2, so Nintendo has its work cut out for it.

However, the games itself may not come at a low cost. Games like Mario Kart World are currently priced at $79.99, a $10 increase from the standard pricing for video games in the United States right now and a $20 increase from the typical Nintendo Switch game. Whether this will have any kind of impact on how other companies price their games going forward remains to be seen.

