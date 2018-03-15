Nintendo Switch and eShop Sale Offers Great Games at Huge Discounts

There’s a huge sale going on right now on the Nintendo eShop. Nintendo sales are much rarer than the sales we see weekly on PS4 and Xbox One, and it’s ever more rare to see games that sell well on Nintendo platforms go at a discount. Nintendo understands that its games (and games on its platform) retain their value, and so getting to snag them for cheap is a great gift.

Right now you can find games on sale across the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops, and there are tons of fan-favorites to be had, if you’re quick enough! As always, we have ResetEra user “Captain of Outer Space” to thank for organizing everything in a really neat list, which we’ve recreated for you below. Check it out:

Switch Games:

Bleed – $8.99 – 25% Off – Ends 3/29

Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today – $11.99 – 20% Off – Ends 3/21

Enter the Gungeon – $11.24 – 25% Off – Ends 3/20

Floor Kids – $13.33 – 33% Off – Ends 3/22

Frederic: Resurrection of Music – $2.99 – 50% Off – Ends 3/22

Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge – $12.99 – 13% Off – Pre-order ends 3/22

Ginger: Beyond the Crystal – $15.99 – 20% Off – Ends 3/21

Heart & Slash – $13.49 – 10% Off – Ends 3/21

Human: Fall Flat – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 3/26

I Am Setsuna – $19.99 – 50% Off – Ends 3/22

Letter Quest Remastered – $9.59 – 20% Off – Ends 3/29

Lost Sphear – $34.99 – 30% Off – Ends 3/22

Millie – $3.34 – 33% Off – Ends 3/29

NBA 2K18 – $29.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/1

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition – $49.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/1

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold – $74.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/1

Nightmare Boy – $8.99 – 10% Off – Ends 3/21

Nine Parchments – $13.99 – 30% Off – Ends 3/29

Poly Bridge – $10.49 – 30% Off – Ends 3/22

Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX – $5.99 – 25% Off – Ends 4/2

Sparkle 2 Evo – $1.24 – 75% Off – Ends 3/29

Spelunker Party – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 3/22

Toki Tori – $4.49 – 10% Off – Pre-order ends 3/30

Violett – $2.99 – 70% Off – Ends 3/29

Vostok Inc – $11.99 – 20% Off – Ends 4/4

WWE 2K18 – $29.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/1

WWE 2K18 Deluxe Edition – $40.49 – 55% Off – Ends 4/1

3DS Games:

Ash – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 3/29

Breakout Defense 2 – $4.89 – 30% Off – Ends 3/22

Classic Games Overload: Card & Puzzle Edition – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 3/19

Dan McFox: Head Hunter – $1.79 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Epic Word Search Collection – $4.79 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Epic Word Search Collection 2 – $4.79 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Epic Word Search Holiday Special – $4.79 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Final Fantasy Explorers – $19.99 – 50% Off – Ends 3/22

Glory of Generals – $3.49 – 50% Off – Ends 3/29

Glory of Generals The Pacific – $3.49 – 50% Off – Ends 3/29

Jewel Match 3 – $1.74 – 75% Off – Ends 3/29

Karous: The Beast of Re:Eden – $3.49 – 50% Off – Ends 3/29

Link-a-Pix Color – $4.79 – 60% Off – Ends 3/29

Murder on the Titanic – $1.99 – 75% Off – Ends 3/29

Pazuru – $1.49 – 75% Off – Ends 3/29

Phil’s Epic Fill-a-Pix Adventure – $4.79 – 60% Off – Ends 3/29

Pic-a-Pix Color – $3.00 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Pinball Breakout – $4.90 – 30% Off – Ends 3/22

RTO 2 – $7.99 – 20% Off – Ends 3/22

Secret Agent Files: Miami – $1.99 – 75% Off – Ends 3/29

Snow Moto Racing 3D – $5.99 – 25% Off – Ends 3/22

Splat The Difference – $3.00 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns – $19.99 – 50% Off – Ends 3/22

Sudoku Party – $3.00 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Theatrhythm Final Fantasy Curtain Call – $19.99 – 50% Off – Ends 3/22

Toy Defense – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 3/29

Turtle Tale – $1.99 – 33% Off – Ends 3/29

Worcle Worlds – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Word Logic by POWGI – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Word Puzzles by POWGI – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Word Search 10K – $4.79 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29

Word Search by POWGI – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 3/29