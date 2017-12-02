Creepy Multiplayer ‘Crawl’ Will Ruin Friendships on Switch Dec. 19th

A popular and rather unique dungeon crawler is set for release on Nintendo Switch later this month, and the mechanics all but promise that you’ll be ruining friendships within minutes of starting up a new game with your pals. Crawl, a creepy retro style game with graphics that challenge the limits of its animation style, casts one player as the hero, a spirit, and all of the others as the monsters that must defeat them. “Switch is such a great match for Crawl, and I’m stoked to have a game coming out on a Nintendo console – 12 year old me would totally lose his mind over this, haha,” wrote developer Powerhoof’s Barney Cumming on the company’s blog.

Check out the slightly disturbing, but extremely beautiful Crawl trailer below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The ultimate goal for antagonists is to become the hero once they’ve killed the hero off themselves, repeating the cycle over and over again as the betrayals keep the action hot. “Monster” players are given traps and 60 options for the type of monster they wish to control, then the clock sets for 30 minutes of all-out three against one war. In the event that the spirit makes it all the way to the end of the game, the others get to take control of a multi-tentacled monster. The game is perfect for use with the Switch’s split JoyCon controllers. If the player finds themselves home alone, a “vicious” single-player mode will keep them busy (and screaming) all night long.

While it’s already available on PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One, Crawl will be arriving on Nintendo Switch on December 19th for $14.99. So far, audiences seem to love it, with the Steam community giving it a solid 10/10 in the time since its orginal release this past April.