Nintendo Confirms E3 Plans, Including Pre-Show Video Presentation and Treehouse Live

We already knew that Nintendo had some big plans for E3 with a pair of tournaments revolving around Splatoon 2 and its recently announced Super Smash Bros., but no details were available as of yet regarding what the company was actually going to do during the big game event, in terms of reveals and live events.

Now, though, we have a better idea. Nintendo of America recently sent out a tweet confirming what it has planned for the big event in June, including the start times for the Splatoon 2 and Super Smash Bros. tournaments.

First off, the Splatoon 2 World Championship will begin with opening rounds on June 11, going from 3:30 PM to 6:00 PM PDT, with the finals set to go on the next day.

Before that, however, Nintendo’s annual video presentation will once again take place before the show, showing off the “Nintendo Switch titles for 2018, including the recently announced Super Smash Bros. game.” That presentation is set to kick off on June 12 at 9 AM PDT on Nintendo’s social channels.

Following that, Nintendo will host live presentations across all three days, with the return of Treehouse Live. A variety of hosts will showcase a number of titles with members and developers of Nintendo’s forthcoming line-up, including a better look at Super Smash Bros., based on what we’ve heard thus far.

Finally, the Super Smash Bros. Invitational 2018 will begin “right after the conclusion of the Splatoon 2 World Championship Finals on June 12″ — so, needless to say, that day is going to be very busy.

“Every year we take a look at E3 and craft the best experience for our fans, regardless of whether they are attending the show or watching from afar,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We expect that each of our E3 activities will give an additional boost to the already strong momentum enjoyed by Nintendo Switch.”

All of Nintendo‘s details on events can be found on their official E3 page. We’ll be covering the action as well, so be sure to check back!