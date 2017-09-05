Nintendo Switch Could Get More Games From EA, Who Are “Bullish” On The System

Yesterday Electronic Arts held an earnings call for their past fiscal year, and it was packed with news about the delay of BioWare's upcoming original IP, the mixed reaction to Mass Effect: Andromeda, Star Wars Battlefront II, and all sorts of other juicy EA tidbits. These included new thoughts from EA CEO Andrew Wilson on the recently-released Nintendo Switch. Thus far EA support of the system has been lukewarm at best, with only one game (an unspecified FIFA title) pledged.

Well, it seems EA may be abandoning their cautious approach to the Switch, with Wilson specifically saying there are more titles on the way…

"We feel really good about [the Nintendo Switch]. We continue to be bullish on it and are looking at other titles that we might bring to the Switch. We have a tremendous relationship with Nintendo and have done for many, many years and are excited by the fact that they have come out very strong and are bringing in a whole new player base into the ecosystem."

Wilson didn't specify which games EA is thinking of bringing to Switch, but you have to imagine sports franchises like Madden and NHL are on the list. 2K Games is doing right by the Switch by bringing the full version of NBA 2K18 to the system on the same day as the Xbox One and PS4 versions, so the gauntlet has been thrown down.

Of course, longtime Nintendo fans will remember Nintendo and EA announcing an "unprecedented relationship" prior to the launch of the Wii U. Unfortunately, that relationship quickly fizzled once the Wii U wasn't an immediate success. EA's talk of being "bullish" on the Switch is all fine and good, but I'll believe they're into the system when I actually see the games.

