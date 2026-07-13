New SNES Collection Announced for Nintendo Switch and More

A SNES collection featuring three SNES games — a traditional RPG, a strategy RPG, and an action RPG — has been announced for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and PS5, and is scheduled to release on December 10. Right now, though, the collection has only been announced for Japan, leaving those in North America and Europe no option but to region swap or import the collection. On top of this, they will need to be able to speak Japanese because there is no English localization. The good news is that more often than not, these Japan-exclusive releases do often come west, eventually, with localization, especially these nostalgia releases.

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More specifically, Edia has announced that on December 10, for 8,589 yen, it will release Super Yanoman Collection physically and digitally for PS5 and Switch, and digitally only for PS4 and PC. Meanwhile, there is no word of a Nintendo Switch 2 version, but the Switch version will obviously be playable on the newer Nintendo console via backward compatibility. Meanwhile, there is no word of any Xbox version, though this isn’t surprising if it ends up being limited to Japan, as Xbox has next to no presence in Japan.

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SNES Games Included

As noted above, the new SNES collection includes three SNES games: 1992’s Song Master, 1993’s action game Trinea, and 1994’s Feda: The Emblem of Justice. If you have never heard of these games, it’s maybe because they were never released outside of Japan, which does not bode well for this collection getting a western release, perhaps. Song Master is a traditional RPG from Japan Art Media released in 1992 via the SNES and the SNES only. Trinea came the following year via the same developer. It’s a bit different than its predecessor, though, as it is more of an action RPG than a traditional RPG. The last game in the collection then came the following year, but not via Japan Art Media, but via Max Entertainment. This is Feda: The Emblem of Justice, the strategy RPG in the collection.

To see these three games return in 2026 is a surprise in the sense that these were niche releases back in their day, and they are releasing into a Japanese market that is not overly receptive to console gaming. That said, everything and anything from this era of gaming has been getting re-released. And while the market for console gaming isn’t hot in Japan, there is still a niche market for these niche re-releases, which have to be very cheap to bring forward, especially because they have not been localized.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.