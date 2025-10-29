Nintendo Switch Exclusive Platformer Announced for PS5, PS4

A popular action-platformer that launched in late 2024 exclusively for Nintendo Switch is now slated to come to PS5 and PS4. Perhaps more so than any other console, Switch is known for its vast catalog of platformers. While many of these games are developed directly by Nintendo, countless others have stemmed from third-party or indie devs. Now, one platformer that fits into this latter category is finally set to get a wider release on PlayStation hardware at some point in the coming year.

Announced this week via a teaser trailer, it was revealed that Antonblast is bound for PS5 and PS4. Released in December 2024, Antonblast is an action-platformer in the same vein as Nintendo’s popular Wario Land franchise. Currently, it is a console exclusive to Switch hardware, where it has proven to be quite popular with players who have praised it for its bright visuals and fast-paced gameplay. Critics were high on the game as well, as it garnered a strong 87/100 aggregate review score on Metacritic.

As for this Antonblast port to PlayStation, there’s very little that we know at the moment. Currently, publisher Joystick Ventures has merely confirmed that Antonblast is set to launch at some point in 2026 across both PS5 and PS4. The debut teaser for Antonblast on PlayStation also didn’t even seem to contain footage from these ports and was instead a recycled trailer from last year. As such, this is a release that might not happen until mid-to-late 2026.

Still, regardless of when Antonblast arrives, this is a pretty nice get for PlayStation fans. Games based on Wario Land have started to become more common over the past few years, with Pizza Tower being the other notable title that has looked to bring back this unique style of play. Unfortunately, Pizza Tower isn’t available on PS5 or PS4, and it doesn’t seem like it ever will be. For those on PlayStation looking to scratch this Wario Land itch, though, Antonblast should hopefully do the job.

