Nintendo Switch Users Warned About Playing Popular New Release With Major Issue

A popular new Nintendo Switch game comes with an important warning, from those who have purchased it and played it, for all those thinking of playing it. The good news is that the warning does not involve the game’s quality, but rather a strange bug that will ruin your save, forcing you to delete said save, and possibly start the game over from the beginning. And this has happened to several Nintendo Switch users, so it’s not a random bug, but a consistent one that will happen if you don’t know to avoid it.

Last week, developer Digital Eclipse and Capcom released The Disney Afternoon Collection for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, nine years after it debuted in 2017 via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. For those who do not know, this is a compilation release featuring six Capcom games from the NES era that are, obviously, related to Disney. The games are as follows: DuckTales, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, TaleSpin, Darkwing Duck, DuckTales 2, and Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers 2. For the Switch and Switch 2 release, specifically, this compilation was upgraded to eight games, adding Goof Troop and Bonkers.

Major Issue With Digital Eclipse Game on Switch and Switch 2

Those on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 who are thinking about picking up this new, yet nostalgic, release, so make a note not change the button mapping. If you do, your save will be ruined.

More specifically, for whatever reason, the left direction input will make your character jump, which is not what it’s supposed to do. And this will thwart you from playing the game. Of course, the only way to fix it is to delete the save data. Alternatively, you could wait for a patch that fixes this and hope the fix is retroactively applied. There is no guarantee of the latter, though, and there is currently no word of a patch, let alone a patch with this fix.

This may seem like a very specific issue that most won’t encounter, and this is probably technically true, but it’s a big enough issue that multiple users are reporting it on the Nintendo Switch Reddit page. This includes both Switch and Switch 2 users.

Digital Eclipse has not commented on the situation, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. The same applies to the publisher Atari. Capcom owns the IP and published the collection with its initial release, but for some reason, the publishing rights for the Nintendo versions have been given to Atari.

