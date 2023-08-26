Nintendo Switch Fans Slam Controversial New Feature That Could Make Games Worse

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners have slammed a controversial new addition to the aforementioned consoles that could end up making games run worse on the trio of Switch hardware. And given the hardware limitations of the dated and budget hybrid console, this could be an even larger problem. It's one thing when a game doesn't run perfectly, it's another when a game that already doesn't run well runs even worse.

If you missed it, Denuvo technologies have been registered for use in Nintendo Switch games as authorized middleware. If you game on PC, you'll have heard the name Denuvo for years. Put simply, it is middleware that prevents piracy. This isn't an issue for most. What's an issue are the reports over the years that said technology makes games that use it run worse. And now it's offering its protection via the Nintendo Developer Portal, which could lead to games utilizing it going forward. How many, remains to be seen, but the option is now there unlike before.

If you've never heard of the Nintendo Developer Portal, it's because it does not come up much. In fact, this is the first security partner on the portal. According to Denuvo, its "revolutionary technology" will "protect games launching on Nintendo Switch from piracy." Obviously, this is terrible news for those who pirate Switch games, however, for the everyday user this is inconsequential, unless of course it causes performance issues. To this end, Denuvo claims its technology will have no impact on the "gaming experience."

"The technology integrates seamlessly into the build toolchain with no impact on the gaming experience. It then allows for the insertion of checks into the code, which blocks gameplay on emulators," claims Denuvo.

As you would expect, this news has been met with lots of skepticism from Nintendo fans, as well as some backlash. Denuvo has an infamous reputation in the PC gaming space. Whether it's justified or not, is up for debate, but there are plenty of Nintendo fans who aren't thrilled with the news.

