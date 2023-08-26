N64 Cult Classic Is Returning With a Remaster This Year

The Nintendo 64 was Nintendo's console when 1999 turned over to 2000, and to this day it is a favorite of many Nintendo fans. While the console didn't light the world on fie commercially, many of its games are considered some of the greatest ever made. And in general, the year 2000 was a magical year for gaming. It was the year the PS2 launched and the year games like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2, Metal Gear Solid, Perfect Dark, The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, Final Fantasy IX, Chrono Cross, Jet Set Radio, SSX, NFL 2K1, Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn, Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, Paper Mario, The Sims, Dues Ex, Banjo-Tooie, Spyro: Year of the Dragon, Mario Tennis, Crazy Taxi, Counter-Strike, and Phantasy Star Online all came out. The list goes beyond this, but you get the point; it was one of the greatest years in gaming.

In a year like 2000, many, many games get overshadowed, and many of these overshadowed games would become cult classics in the years to come. One example of this is Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion, which is now getting second life via a remaster. Nightdive Studios has announced that the N64 first-person shooter is being reborn via a remaster that will be made available on November 14 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

The remaster will bring the game to modernity by adding 4K resolution, 120 frames per second, anti-aliasing, bloom, ambient occlusion, dynamic shadows, motion blur, and Trophies/Achievements. It will also update and improve the environment art, character models, and weapon models.

"In Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion, players choose between dual protagonists Joseph and Danielle Fireseed, siblings of Turok 2: Seeds of Evil protagonist Joshua Fireseed," reads an official blurb about the game. "Together, they must defeat the titular antagonist Oblivion and its followers, the Flesh Eaters, after the supposed demise of their brother at its hands."

For those unfamiliar with Turok 3 or who need a refresher, the original was developed by Acclaim Studios Austin and released on September 6, 2000 as a N64 exclusive, which it remains. The remaster will change this, but 23 years later. Upon release, the game garnered a 77 on Metacritic. How well it sold, we don't know. In the modern era, the Turok series lives on, but it's nowhere near as prominent as it was during this era of gaming.