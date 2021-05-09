Nintendo Switch eShop Makes a Couple Great $20 Games Just $1.99

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite users can currently download a pair of great $20 games for just $2 a piece. Meanwhile, an equally great $10 Nintendo Switch game has also been made $2, which means you can own three quality Switch and Switch Lite games for just $6. Normally, you'd have to pay $50 to own the trio of the titles. That said, this is a limited-time deal. It's unclear how long the trio of deals are available, but at the moment of publishing, all three are live.

One of the three games is State of Mind from Daedallic Entertainment, which hit back in 2018 and which we called one of the best games of the year in our review. The second of these three games, AER Memories of Old, is also from Daedalic Entertainment, though it released a year earlier in 2017. Meanwhile, the third and final game is Old Man's Journey, the highest-rated game of the three that also debuted back in 2017, but via Broken Rules.

Below, you can read more about each game, check out a trailer of each game, and find a link to the storefront of each game: