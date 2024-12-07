Nintendo Switch Fans Slam Nintendo Over NSFW Issue With Console

The top post on the Nintendo Switch Reddit page right now is a post filled with angry and disappointed Nintendo fans who are specifically unhappy with a common issue with the console, which also happens to be a NSFW issue. Historically, Nintendo has had a strict, overseer reputation when it comes to moderation. In other words, it used to be strict about the games it would allow on its hardware. This long-standing approach has not only been completely abandoned with the Nintendo Switch, but the console is the Wild West now. There are positives to this, but there are also plenty of negatives.

To this end, there are a variety of hentai and hyper sexual games on the console, which is particularly a problem considering how many children own and use a Nintendo Switch. In fact, there is seemingly a shovelware hentai game releasing every week on the eShop.

Thankfully, parental controls block this content, however, not fully. Parental controls do nothing to filter the content on the Nintendo News section on the Nintendo eShop. And this is a problem because the aforementioned games pop up in the Nintendo News section, which is as well curated as the eShop itself, aka it isn’t curated at all. To this end, the Nintendo eShop News section recently featured Hentai Girls: Collage Romance, which is exactly the type of game that it sounds like.

As other Nintendo fans have pointed, these games also sometimes end up in the newsletters that Nintendo will bombard fans with.

“The real pain with these games showing up is that they do so even if a Switch has child settings on,” writes one fan of the problem. “We’ve had to stop my youngest from opening the news tab as we’ve seen inappropriate titles before. I would have thought with Nintendo allowing child accounts to be created, limiting a child’s access to unsuitable content, and requiring a password to do pretty much anything, could limit adult content coming through on the news section.”

Another comment adds: “There’s another new AI generated hentai game on the Nintendo eShop every week. Hentai golf, hentai racing, hentai school, you name it. Either Nintendo doesn’t know what ‘hentai; means or they don’t give a s**t about kids being exposed to pervy shovelware garbage.”

This late in the generation, it is unlikely Nintendo will fix this problem, but perhaps the Nintendo Switch 2 will provide the remedy. Whatever the case, it is an obvious oversight, but an inexcusable one for a company the presents itself as kid friendly as Nintendo does.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on the issue nor the backlash it has created. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.