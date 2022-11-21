Nintendo Switch Discounts Former PlayStation Exclusive to $2.99

A Nintendo Switch game that was formerly exclusive to PlayStation platforms for over a decade has now been drastically marked down and is only retailing for $2.99. Today, Nintendo kicked off its new Black Friday promotion which sees a number of great discounts for hundreds of different games. And while it's hard to definitively say which deals are the best of the best in this promotion, this offer in mention is almost too good to pass up.

As of now, those on Nintendo Switch can look to purchase Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc on the eShop for less than $3. Originally released all the way back in 2010, Danganronpa first came to PSP and was later ported to PS Vita and PlayStation 4. In 2016, the title then came to PC via Steam but it didn't arrive on Nintendo Switch until last year in 2021. When it did release, it came to Switch in a new "Anniversary Edition" which contained additional content that wasn't seen in previous versions of the game.

While this deal in mention is only available for the first entry in the Danganronpa series, the later sequels in the franchise are also marked down on Nintendo Switch right now as well. Danganronpa V2: Goodbye Despair happens to be retailing for $7.49, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony is $14.99, and Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp is then available for $13.99. So if you have been interested in this series for quite some time and want to now check it out, now might be a good time to grab these games while they're on sale.

If you'd like to learn more about Danganronpa, you can check out the game's official description down below.

"Hope's Peak Academy is home to Japan's best and brightest high school students—the beacons of hope for the future. But that hope suddenly dies when Makoto Naegi and his classmates find themselves imprisoned in the school, cut off from the outside world and subject to the whims of a strange, murderous little bear named Monokuma. He pits the students against each other, promising freedom to anyone who can murder a fellow classmate and get away with it. It's up to you to find out who Monokuma really is, and why you've been taken from the world you once knew. But be careful what you wish for—sometimes there's nothing more deadly than the truth."