2021's Best Nintendo Switch Exclusive Gets Sizable Discount

What is likely the best exclusive game that released on Nintendo Switch in 2021 has now received a rather notable discount. For anyone that has followed Nintendo for quite some time, it's well-known that the Japanese publisher almost never marks down its first-party titles. Outside of rare occasions, many Nintendo exclusives continue to be sold for full retail price many years after initially launching. Fortunately, if you've had your eyes on one of Nintendo's best exclusives of the past year, might now be the time to finally pick it up.

Starting today and lasting through October 25th, Nintendo has marked down Metroid Dread by a considerable margin. Typically retailing for $59.99, the latest Metroid title is now 30% off and is available to buy digitally on the Nintendo Store for $41.99. While this price obviously wouldn't be considered overly cheap, it's one of the only times that we've seen Metroid Dread discounted in this capacity since it was released in late 2021.

In case you needed proof that Metroid Dread was one of the best Switch titles of last year, the game received a stunning aggregate score of 88/100 on Metacritic. General fans ended up being just as hot on the new Metroid game as well with it receiving an 8.7/10 user score on the site. And if that somehow wasn't enough for you, we here at ComicBook.com named Metroid Dread one of the best games of 2021.

Perhaps the best part of this new Nintendo Switch digital sale is that all games that are included in the promotion also contain demos. This means that if you're specifically interested in buying Metroid Dread, you can download a free demo on Switch to give the game a try beforehand. If you like what you play, you can then take advantage of this sale and add the title to your own digital library.

