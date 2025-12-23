New Vin Diesel Game Officially Releasing 8 Years After It Was Announced

Vin Diesel’s long-awaited video game now has an official release window, but it still has a ways to go. You may know Vin Diesel as a mega Hollywood movie star or even a singer (check out his rendition of ‘Stay’ by Rihanna), but he also has a hand in the video game industry. Diesel opened up his own video game studio, Tigon Studios, as a subsidiary of his film production company. Most of these games have been developed as tie-ins to his films, namely the Riddick franchise, but there have been some original titles as well such as the GTA-like Wheelman on Xbox 360 and PS3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Diesel largely bowed out of the gaming industry in the late 2000s, despite the last Riddick game being extremely well-received. However, in 2020, it was confirmed that Vin Diesel would star in Ark II, a sequel to Ark: Survival Evolved. Not only that, but he signed on to executive produce the game and star in a star-studded animated series that ended up quietly premiering in 2024 with little to no real fanfare. Many have wondered what’s going on with the game since it was announced five years ago, and we finally have a bit of an update.

Ark II Is Releasing in 2028, But Vin Diesel’s Role May Not Be As Big As We Thought

Play video

The team behind Ark II gave an interview for Epic Games Store, revealing new details about the future of the series and when we can expect Ark II. Studio Wildcard co-founder Jeremy Stieglitz noted that it is currently targeting a 2028 release, but also cautioned fans when it comes to getting super excited for Diesel. Stieglitz noted that they have an ambitious narrative plan for Ark II, but it largely comes down to Vin Diesel’s availability and how much time he is willing to give to the project.

“The question is: How much performance are we going to get from him?” Stieglitz said. “Are we going to get one day, five days, eight hours? You don’t know. And the scope of how much performance we are going to get determines just how the narrative is going to play out. We have a narrative that’s if we get a lot of Vin Diesel, this is what we will do, and if we get a little Vin Diesel, this is what we will do.”

It sounds like Vin Diesel hasn’t even recorded anything for the game, but it was noted that he still “likes” the game. It seems like he will be in it one way or another, the question revolves around how big a role he will play in Ark II. The news is also a bit baffling, as Ark II was previously announced for a 2023 release back in 2022. That’s a five-year delay for a game that was supposedly just 12 months away at one point.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!