Beloved Star Wars Game is Coming to Nintendo Switch this Summer

A critically acclaimed Star Wars game is coming to Nintendo Switch very soon. Over the last few years, Aspyr Media has been working to bring a ton of classic Star Wars games to modern platforms, ensuring they're accessible to a new generation of gamers. Although Xbox and Disney have been able to successfully make a number of games like Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith backward compatible, Aspyr's efforts are essentially restoration projects. Most recently, the team brought Star Wars: The Force Unleashed to Nintendo Switch and has been responsible for remastering games like Star Wars: Republic Commando on PlayStation 4, a game that was never on PlayStation consoles.

Now, Aspyr is bringing Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords to Nintendo Switch. The game will release really, really soon on June 8th, 2022 for $15 and it will be getting free DLC that features "restored content". When the game originally released in 2004, it was met with great reviews, but still received criticism for feeling like unfinished. Part of this was due to the fact the game was made in about a year and a half and the release was moved up by the publisher, resulting in developer Obsidian Entertainment cutting a lot of content. A group of fans worked to restore this unfinished content and modded it back into the game, helping realize the full vision of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2. Although it's not perfect, it sounds like Aspyr is going to take its own crack at this and offer the definitive edition on Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords. As of right now, Aspyr has yet to announce additional platforms for this re-release. The original game is already available on Xbox consoles via backward compatibility.

The award-winning standalone sequel STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords is coming to #NintendoSwitch on June 8!



Last November, Aspyr brought Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic to Nintendo Switch. The game didn't come to any other consoles, possibly because the developer is also working on a ground-up remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for PlayStation 5 and PC. There aren't many details on the remake right now, but it's rumored to release in 2023.

Will you be picking up Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords on Nintendo Switch? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.