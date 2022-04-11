Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Getting Awesome Collector’s Edition on Nintendo Switch

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is set to release on the Nintendo Switch eShop next week, but fans that prefer physical releases will be happy to know that three options are on the way from Limited Run Games. As we saw when the publisher released Knights of the Old Republic, fans can select from Standard, Premium, and Master Editions of the game, and the latter two options will include a number of extras. The Standard Edition will be offered for $34.99, the Premium for $89.99, and the Master at $174.99. The pre-order window will begin on April 15th, and will remain open through May 29th.

The Premium Edition of the game will be accompanied by a SteelBook, poster, art cards, coin, enamel pin, and certificate of authenticity in a special collector’s box. All of those items will also be included in the Master Edition, alongside a replica lightsaber hilt, a light-up Holocron replica, lithographs, and a hardcover strategy guide. An image of the Master Edition can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/LimitedRunGames/status/1513597455778164736

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed first released in 2008 on a number of platforms, including PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Nintendo Wii. The Switch version of the game will be based on the Wii version, which included a multiplayer mode, and motion control support. The game’s storyline takes place between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, telling the story of Darth Vader’s previously unseen apprentice, Starkiller. While the game was previously considered an official part of Star Wars canon, that has changed following the purchase by Disney.

Readers that have never made a purchase through Limited Run Games should know that the company is a smaller publisher, though its releases are all officially-licensed. As a result, it can take some time before games ship, particularly for those that purchase larger editions with more extras. For collectors, the wait can often prove to be worth it, but Nintendo Switch owners eager to play The Force Unleashed should keep this in mind prior to ordering!

Are you looking forward to The Force Unleashed on Nintendo Switch? Do you plan on checking out the physical release?