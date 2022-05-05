Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Release Date Hinted at by Insider

✖

Seven months ago, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was announced for the PC and PS5 by developer Aspyr Media, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Lucasfilm Games. Since then, there's been no word of the game from any of these parties nor word when this will change. And considering the fact that the announcement trailer was a vague, cinematic teaser suggests the game is far away from release, but it sounds like this may not actually be the case.

Speculation over the game's potential release date comes courtesy of Star Wars insider and general industry insider/leaker, AccountNgt, who teased that the game will "hopefully [release] next year." It's not clear how much of this is speculation on behalf of the insider or an actual tease. In other words, it's not clear where report ends and speculation begins.

Unfortunately, this is all AccountNgt has had to say on the matter. For those that don't know: AccountNgt, among other things, leaked Star Wars Eclipse before it was announced. Meanwhile, most recently, they leaked new Star Wars games coming to GeForce Now before it was announced. In other words, they clearly have some type of access to inside information about Star Wars. Nonetheless, take everything here with a grain of salt as everything here ranges from rumor to speculative.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is in development for the PC and PS5. These are the only platforms that have been confirmed for the game and the only platforms that the game will be on at launch. After launch, who knows what will happen.

"Choose Your Path. It is four thousand years before the Galactic Empire and hundreds of Jedi Knights have fallen in battle against the ruthless Sith," reads the official synopsis of the original game. "You are the last hope of the Jedi Order. Can you master the awesome power of the Force on your quest to save the Republic? Or will you fall to the lure of the dark side? Hero or villain, saviour or conqueror... you alone will determine the destiny of the entire galaxy!"