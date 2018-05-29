Nintendo Switch Getting Joe & Mac’s Caveman Ninja This Week

Flying Tiger Entertainment has been doing a killer job thus far bringing arcade favorites to the Nintendo Switch, including favorites like Bad Dudes vs. Dragon Ninja, Sly Spy and Gate of Doom. But this week, the publisher is bringing back a pair of heroes that 16-bit gaming fans won’t want to miss. Say hello once more to Joe & Mac!

The publisher has announced that Caveman Ninja, the original Data East arcade game that the Joe & Mac series was based upon, will arrive under the Johnny Turbo label this Thursday, May 31, for Nintendo Switch. It’ll run players $7.99, but fans can pre-order the game right now and save themselves a buck, bringing the price down to $6.99!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The heroes were previously featured in Joe & Mac and Joe & Mac 2: Lost In the Tropics on the Super Nintendo back in the 90’s. Now players can relive where the saga got its start.

You can see the tweet announcing the pair’s Switch debut below, complete with a fun looking screenshot.

Like Bad Dudes, the game should feature two-player local co-op support along with the ability to play solo. Doubling up is definitely recommended especially for some of the tougher bosses you’ll run across in the game.

You can check out some footage from the arcade version of the game below which sets the stage for how Joe and Mac spring into action. When some rogue cavemen kidnap their girlfriends, the two must fight their way through an armada in the hopes of getting them back. Along the way, you can use a number of different weapons ranging from hammers to boomerangs and more. If you feel like it, you can also throw your buddy around…though they probably won’t be very pleased with that.

We’re looking forward to checking this out on Thursday. After all, who couldn’t use a Joe & Mac attack?

In the meantime, don’t miss the Joe & Mac games for the SNES. Good stuff.