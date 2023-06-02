Nintendo Switch Owners Surprised with New Joy-Cons

Nintendo surprised its many Nintendo Switch owners with some new Joy-Con options this week The summer-themed Joy-Cons consist of four different colors -- purple, green, pink, and yellow -- which will be available as part of two different Joy-Con sets releasing later this month on June 30th. Unfortunately, it looks like you'll have to wait if you want to secure your set of these new Joy-Cons given how they're currently sold out which means that people either snapped them up already or that the preorder period for them hasn't actually gone live just yet.

The Joy-Cons were revealed on Thursday evening and come in the colors shown below. As far as the sets go, you can either get a Pastel Purple/Pastel Green set or a Pastel Pink/Pastel Yellow set. Both cost $79.99 like one would expect from these new Joy-Con releases, and while they can be seen here on Nintendo's site for its different Joy-Con options, they're both "Sold Out" right now.

Kick off your summer in style with this new line of pastel Joy-Con controllers, available 6/30. Which color is your fave? #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/PFGHvstoN7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2023

In fact, these new Joy-Cons weren't even the only reveal that Nintendo had planned for Thursday. The company also treated its fans to the surprise return of Everybody 1-2-Switch!, a game which was talked about last year but went totally quiet soon after reports emerged that playtests had not gone over well at all. Like the new Joy-Cons, this game is set to release on June 30th.

This is the first new Joy-Con drop that we've gotten in a while with the last one before this being the themed accessories for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Of course, those Joy-Cons were not ones that you could buy separately and were rather included as part of the special Tears of the Kingdom-themed OLED Nintendo Switch which featured a more intricate Zelda design on it rather than just some custom Joy-Cons. You can probably find people selling those separately from the console itself now if you look hard enough, but you'll end up paying much more than $79.99 for those if you do.