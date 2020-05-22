Two Great Nintendo Switch Games on Sale For Just $1

✖

Nintendo has made two Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite games just $1 each. In other words, you can currently nab two Switch games for a total of $2. And better yet, both games are quite solid. The first of the two games is Mother Russia Bleeds, which is normally $15. The other game is Flashback 25th Anniversary, which is usually $20. This means that if you cop both games, you will save a whopping $33.

Mother Russia Bleeds is a co-op brawler that hangs its hat on being ultra-violent. It first debuted on Nintendo Switch back in 2018 via developer Le Cartel Studio and publisher Devolver Digital. Meanwhile, Flashback debuted on Switch also in 2018, but via developer Paul Cuisset and publisher Microids.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long the pair of games will be offered at this rate, so if either or both tickle your fancy, be sure to jump on them sooner rather than later. These types of deals are typically quite limited.

Below, you can read more about the pair of games, as well as peep trailers for each:

Flashback: "2142. After fleeing from a space ship but stripped of all memory, the eminent scientist Conrad B. Hart awakens on Titan, a colonized moon of the planet Saturn. His enemies and kidnappers are snapping at his heels. He must find a way back to Earth, defending himself against the dangers he encounters and unraveling an insidious extra-terrestrial plot that threatens the planet…"

Mother Russia Bleeds: "Mother Russia Bleeds is an ultra-violent co-op brawler overflowing with an unmistakable style and unforgettably brutal action for up to four players at once. Set in an alternate U.S.S.R, the story centers on a desperate crew of imprisoned street fighters that must overcome an oppressive criminal authority and forced drug addictions through any means necessary. Battle solo or alongside friends in an exceptional story mode campaign or harden your resolve in the savage Survival Mode."

