Nintendo Switch Gets Two New Stealth Releases

The king of stealth releases, the Nintendo Switch, is back with not one, but two new stealth releases. One of these stealth releases is for one of 2019's biggest hidden gems. Meanwhile, the other is for a classic 2000 game freshly ported to the platform.

The latter is SNK Gals' Fighter, the fighting game that debuted back in 2000 via the Neo Geo Pocket Color and with only female fighters. It's currently available on the Nintendo Switch eShop, worldwide, for just $8, which is pretty cheap for a classic in an underserved genre.

Meanwhile, the other game is 2019's Indivisible., which was accidentally released early not by the developer, but by Nintendo. The action role-playing game meets platformer first debuted last October via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's currently available on the Switch for $24, which is $6 off its normal $30 price point.

SNK Gals' Fighter:

"For the first time since its release in 2000, the smash hit Neo Geo Pocket Color fighter SNK Gals’ Fighters is now playable on the Nintendo Switch," reads an official pitch of the game. "SNK’s wondrous heroines duke it out for a shot to be crowned the Queen of Fighters! This lighthearted story with comical interactions will keep you coming back for more!"

Indivisible

"Indivisible is an action RPG / platformer featuring stunning hand-drawn art and animation combined with unique real-time combat mechanics," reads an official pitch of the game. "Immerse yourself in a fantastical world with dozens of playable characters, a rich storytelling experience, gameplay that’s easy to learn but difficult to master, and the trademark razor-sharp quality that Lab Zero Games is known for! Our story revolves around Ajna, a fearless girl with a rebellious streak. Raised by her father on the outskirts of their rural town, her life is thrown into chaos when her home is attacked, and a mysterious power awakens within her."

