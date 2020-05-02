4 Best Nintendo Switch Games Revealed This Week
Every game and its mother is coming to the Nintendo Switch these days. However, with the next-generation of console gaming looming and the coronavirus pandemic disrupting every facet of life, this surging flow has slowed down a bit. However, despite these unprecedented times, new games continue to be revealed for the hybrid Nintendo console, which officially has more games than you could ever play even if you dedicated your entire life to playing them.
Unfortunately, this week doesn't have much for Nintendo Switch users, at least in terms of big games. However, some smaller and promising games were revealed for the platform this week. And in case you missed any of these announcements, you can check out each and every single one below.
Maid of Sker
Pitch: "Steeped in rich Welsh folklore, Maid of Sker draws players back to 1898 to adventure through the notoriously macabre Hotel Sker. With multiple ways for your stay at Hotel Sker to come to an end, use your time wisely as you navigate the halls and grounds employing no-weapon survival tactics, and relying on your ability to keep quiet to stay breathing."
Release Date: October
Roots of Pacha
Pitch: "After roaming the prehistoric world, it’s time to settle down and build a village to stand for generations. Join with friends to develop technology, discover plants to farm, harvest crops, befriend and domesticate animals, and create a thriving stone age community. Find love, nurture relationships, and grow your community—and then celebrate and honor nature in glorious festivals."
Release Date: Early 2021
Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee HD
Pitch: "Players guide Mudokon champion Abe, and his aquatic Gabbit partner Munch, in Oddworld‘s third adventure, using special psychic powers, cool power-ups, and other special abilities to deliver payback as they reclaim the last gabbit eggs on Oddworld, which have been packaged in a can of gabbiar."
Release Date: May 14
Chinatown Detective Agency
Pitch: "Midnight in Singapore. Your contact’s a no show, your client wants answers and your empty bank balance hangs over you like a neon-tinted Sword of Damocles. Welcome to 2032. Welcome to Chinatown Detective Agency."
Release Date: Early 2021
