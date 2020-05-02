4 Best Nintendo Switch Games Revealed This Week

Every game and its mother is coming to the Nintendo Switch these days. However, with the next-generation of console gaming looming and the coronavirus pandemic disrupting every facet of life, this surging flow has slowed down a bit. However, despite these unprecedented times, new games continue to be revealed for the hybrid Nintendo console, which officially has more games than you could ever play even if you dedicated your entire life to playing them.

Unfortunately, this week doesn't have much for Nintendo Switch users, at least in terms of big games. However, some smaller and promising games were revealed for the platform this week. And in case you missed any of these announcements, you can check out each and every single one below.

Meanwhile, for more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the Nintendo Switch, be sure to peep all of our past and all of our most recent articles about the console -- and everything related to it -- by clicking right here.