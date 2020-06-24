Nintendo Confirms Really Good News About Nintendo Switch Followed by Bad News

✖

Nintendo has confirmed good news about the Nintendo Switch, but unfortunately for Switch and Switch Lite owners, it's not all good news. First, the good news. After months and months of issues with manufacturing, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Switch production is finally returning to normal, which is particularly good news for those looking to get their hands on a Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch. Both consoles, especially the latter, have been hard to find the past few months.

Here's where the bad news comes into play. While Nintendo confirmed to Career Connection that Switch production has returned to normal, there's currently no word on when shortages will end. In other words, while production is returning to normal, it may take a bit for supply to return to normal. In the meanwhile, Nintendo has confirmed it's aware of resellers poaching stock and reselling them at an inflated price, though it's unclear when and if Nintendo will do anything about this.

But wait, there's more bad news, though this is completely unrelated. This month, Nintendo of America's trademark application for Eternal Darkness was abandoned by the console and games maker. According to the USPTO, the trademark has been abandoned because no "Statement of Use or Extension Request" was filed after the "Notice of Allowance" was issued.

As you may know, this isn't the first time Nintendo has abandoned the trademark, which it will likely file for again in the future. In other words, it's not all bad news, but this does seemingly confirm that, at the moment, Nintendo has no plans for the IP. And this shouldn't be very surprising. While the series is held in high honors, it didn't sell well and it's a bit dark for the Nintendo branding.

