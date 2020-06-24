New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update, Fighter Changes Releasing Soon

Nintendo is releasing another update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate within the next week, and it’s been confirmed that this one will include changes for the game’s fighters. The extent of those changes isn’t known since we haven’t gotten the patch notes yet, but it means players will once again have to save any replays they want to keep since the replays from the current update will become unavailable once the next one goes live. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will also have a new fighter around the same time the next update releases with the ARMS DLC character planned to release on June 29th.

The Nintendo Versus Twitter account that caters to the more competitive aspects of Nintendo’s catalog shared news of the game’s next update this week ahead of its arrival. An exact date wasn’t given for the update, but we know it’ll be available “within one week,” so expect it to be out between now and the end of the month.

Ver. 8.0 of Super #SmashBrosUltimate will arrive within one week! This update will include fighter adjustments, meaning replay data from previous versions will be incompatible. Convert your replays by going to Vault -> Replays -> Replay Data -> Convert to Video, before updating. pic.twitter.com/TRAhLjRd6z — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) June 24, 2020

Nintendo also shared instructions on how players can save their replays ahead of the update’s release so that you don’t lose anything. It’s a relatively simple process even if it’s a tedious one, and I’ll make sure you don’t have to worry about losing any parts of your highlight reel when the update drops.

As for what changes the update will actually contain, it’s hard to predict what Nintendo will do based on previous patches. Some updates bring a number of fixes for different fighters while others are lighter on the changes. Given that this update is the first one released for the game since January 28th when Version 7.0.0 was released, it’s probably best to prepare for this one to have a bigger set of patch notes than usual.

Even if your favorite fighter doesn’t get changed, you can still look forward to playing as a new character next week. Min Min from ARMS is joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as the first DLC character from the game’s second pass of fighters. She’ll be available starting on June 29th for those who’ve already purchased the pass and will be available as a standalone purchase for those who don’t own it yet.

