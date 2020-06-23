Some Big Nintendo Switch Games Possibly Leaked Ahead of Reveal

✖

Not one, not two, but three Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite games have possibly leaked ahead of their official announcements, and they are all pretty meaty releases, and they all happen to come way of Electronic Arts, popularly known as EA. The report comes way of Venture Beat, and on the back of EA announcing during EA Play 2020 that it's bringing seven games to the console over the next year.

At the moment of publishing, we know four of these 7 games in an official capacity: Apex Legends, FIFA 21, Burnout Paradise Remastered, and Lost in Random. That said, that leaves us with three Nintendo Switch games from EA unaccounted for. However, according to the aforementioned report, these three games are a Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, and a new game from Velan Studios.

In other words, combining official information with this new reported information, Nintendo Switch should see the following seven games over the next year:

FIFA 21

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Apex Legends

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Lost in Random

New game from Velan Studios

The most interesting of these games has to be Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, which we haven't heard anything about, even in an unofficial capacity. Assuming this report is true, then we should be hearing about it very soon if it's releasing within the next year.

That said, as always, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. While the source is reputable and has been reliable in the past, nothing here is official, it's all subject to change, and none of it is worth taking to the bank.

In the meanwhile, for more news, rumors, reports, leaks, and every other type of article pertaining to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, click here or see the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.